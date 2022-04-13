Simulation-based technique for medical students
Simulation is an important methodology in bridging the gap between theory and practice in medical education. It provides a structured, learner-centered environment in which novice, intermediate, and advanced practitioners can learn or practice skills without causing harm to patients
The level of medical education in India is uneven and DAMS has launched Simulation-based medical education at its Delhi center.
"At DAMS we are on a mission, to make sure each medical student gets to learn from the best irrespective of place or college.
We are now starting a new mission DAMS-SIM, simulation-based skill training for medical students, starting in the Delhi center this week.
