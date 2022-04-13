Simulation-based technique for medical students

The level of medical education in India is uneven and DAMS has launched Simulation-based medical education at its Delhi center.

The innovative idea of Simulation-based education enhances the students from all perspectives, it provides a structured, learner-centered environment in which novice, intermediate, and advanced practitioners can learn or practice skills without causing harm to patients.

"At DAMS we are on a mission, to make sure each medical student gets to learn from the best irrespective of place or college.

We are now starting a new mission DAMS-SIM, simulation-based skill training for medical students, starting in the Delhi center this week.

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." said Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder of DAMS.