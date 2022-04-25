Student to take part in ISRO programme for young scientists

A class 10 student hailing from a rural area in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district will be a part of a team of 150 junior scientists selected from across the country for a two-week-long programme organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Under the Yuva Vigyanik Karyakram (Young Scientists' Programme 2022), the students will be imparted basic knowledge about space science, technology and applications during the programme from May 16-28 to make them aware of emerging trends in science and technology.

They would visit laboratories, attend talks by eminent scientists, and witness experimental demonstrations at various ISRO centres, including Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Rishika Agarwal (15), a student of CBSE-affiliated O P Jindal School in Patratu and among the 150 young scientists selected for the programme through a national test, said, "This would be my best summer vacation ever. It would help me realise my dream of becoming a space scientist." Her school principal Sweta Malani said it was a proud moment for the institution.