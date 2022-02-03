Students address problems of villagers

KL (Deemed-to-be University), has undertaken a project in association with AP Legal Services Authority, in Guntur. This survey covered over 800 citizens of three villages adopted by the University was done by 100 students of BBA LLB and LLB programmes at the KL College of Law in Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh.

These surveys may enrich the knowledge of the Indian Society in general and rural India in particular. Some of the findings of such surveys may result in great encouragement to the growth of rural society. It may help in bringing about changes in the formulation, reformulation, modification of the existing system, state for rural development.

The initiative started off with a door-to-door survey, where relevant data was obtained, analysed, and classified by the students. Post research findings, the students, assisted by 4 mentors from KL university have secured a written assurance from the Secretaries of the 3 villages to address the common concerns at once.

"I am happy to see that our students have embodied the core values of the University to erect a flourishing community in the villages. Through this project, we are happy to witness our law students develop into social entrepreneurs as they address problems at the base level. I'm certain that a change was instilled through the legal literary camps held by our pupils to educate the villagers on their legal rights. Once they learn first-hand that their education has a purpose, their 'qualification' becomes their 'calling'." Said Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University.