Students see entrepreneurship as a core pathway to careers and growth

A survey by Primus Partners suggests that embedding entrepreneurship in school and college curricula could generate 2,800 student-led startups and create 2.8 lakh new jobs.

The survey, which gathered insights from more than 1,500 stakeholders—including over 900 students, 239 teachers, 37 principals, and 348 micro-entrepreneurs—revealed strong demand for structured entrepreneurial learning:

• 78% of students view entrepreneurship as a strong career path.

• Over 530 students want entrepreneurship taught on par with maths and science.

• 555 students reported no formal exposure to entrepreneurship.

• Educators identified ages 14–16 as the most critical window to introduce it.

The report also presented the FINESSE Framework—a phased approach designed to take students from curiosity to startup creation. It emphasizes awareness-building, hands-on projects, mentorship, financial literacy, incubation access, and networks to ensure entrepreneurship education extends beyond theory.

Examples such as Rajasthan’s iStart Business Innovation Programme demonstrate how classrooms can serve as incubators of innovation, turning student ideas into viable ventures.

The findings stress that entrepreneurship education must be treated as a core subject, supported by curriculum integration, teacher training, and national rollout. Special attention was also recommended for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where entrepreneurial ecosystems are growing rapidly.

With nearly 12 million young people entering the workforce each year, the survey highlights that traditional employment alone cannot absorb the demand. Embedding entrepreneurship into education could bridge this gap, equipping students with the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to create opportunities while contributing to long-term economic growth.