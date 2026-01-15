Students use recycled materials for kite-making during Makar Sankranti

Bengaluru school students marked Makar Sankranti with a focus on sustainability by creating kites using recycled and biodegradable materials. Students from pre-primary to Grade 7 participated in a kite-making activity that encouraged environmentally responsible celebration of the harvest festival.

Using materials such as old newspapers, rice paper, bamboo sticks, cotton thread, flour paste, and natural colours, students designed and assembled kites without plastic or synthetic components. The activity aimed to introduce children to eco-friendly alternatives while preserving the traditional joy of kite flying associated with Sankranti.

Classrooms were converted into activity spaces where students worked individually and in groups, experimenting with structure, balance, and design. Through the process, students also explored basic concepts related to flight, materials, and environmental impact. Parents observed the activity and served as judges, assessing kites based on creativity, durability, and use of sustainable materials.

Many students said the experience helped them understand how festive practices can affect nature. Some shared that they were surprised to see that kites made from paper and bamboo could fly as well as conventional ones.

The celebrations concluded with a simple Lohri observance involving students and parents, featuring traditional songs and group activities. The event highlighted how school-based celebrations can combine cultural learning with environmental awareness, encouraging students to adopt more responsible practices during festivals.