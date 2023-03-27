Study Group benefits students to pursue AI, ML, computer sciences degrees

Study Group has collaborated with two of its university partners, Florida Atlantic University and DePaul University, to run a series of events to help Indian students gain admission into advanced tech disciplines including artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer sciences at top universities abroad.

Demonstrating the popularity of technology degrees among Indian students considering international education and the high demand for technology jobs, almost 500 students participated in the learning sessions, which were held across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Anand.

The event series consisted of classroom sessions led by an esteemed panel comprising Harshal A Sanghvi, Research Associate with Florida Atlantic University and Medical Physical Assistant at South Florida Proton Therapy Institute (Proton International); Dr. Jacob D Furst, Professor of Computing at DePaul University's Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media; and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Associate Professor of Marketing at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business and Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. The interactive sessions were presided by Mr. Sanghvi in person while Professor Furst and Dr Iqbal joined virtually.

Karan Lalit, Regional Director, India, Study Group said, "The number of Indian students seeking an international education with our support has doubled since 2020. We expect the popularity of universities in the UK and USA to continue growing in the coming years, thanks to their world-renowned reputations for academic quality and employability. We are noting a particular interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) studies, which will no doubt increase following the news that three centers of excellence for artificial intelligence will be established in Indian institutions, a move that we believe will enable Indian students to learn and match pace with the ever-evolving global technology landscape."

"The applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence have been expanding rapidly in a wide variety of fields, including the medical and industrial robotics, education, government as well as other fields. Students who are interested in pursuing a career in the fields of computer engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, or data science will find a wealth of opportunities available to them. These sessions will go a long way in helping the students become attuned with both studying and living in American universities." Said Harshal A Sanghvi, Research Associate with Florida Atlantic University and Medical Physical Assistant at South Florida Proton Therapy Institute (Proton International),

Students interested in pursuing an international education visit: https://agent.studygroup.com/s/course-search?language=en_GB.