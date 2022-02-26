Summer research internships for B Tech students

iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad called for invites applications from undergraduate B.Tech in India for Summer Research Internship (SRISHTI-22) at IIIT Hyderabad from May-July 2022 (eight weeks). Stipend is Rs. 10,000 per month.

The internship programme is aimed at providing sufficient exposure into theoretical and practical aspects of problems that machine learning and artificial intelligence would be better at solving.

The eight week programme will also delve into application domains like mobility, data systems, healthcare, buildings etc, with quite a few hands-on sessions.

An online screening test and interview would be part of selection process, which will be conducted in March 2022.

Selected interns would be required to stay within the campus of IIIT Hyderabad for the entire duration. All the research interns would be eligible for a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month to cover incidental expenses for study and stay on campus.

Adequate seats would be reserved for students from under-represented regions in India, as well as for female students. The last date for receipt of applications is March 6 and the date of qualifying examination is March 13.

Selected applicants need to be recommended by their parent institution for study and stay at IIIT Hyderabad. For more information contact Website: https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/ (NSS)