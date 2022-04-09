T-Hub's new programme to upskill students

T-Hub, India's largest technology incubator, on Saturday launched a one-of-a-kind EV Entrepreneurial Programme in partnership with EV Master Class that aims at upskilling and empowering students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs to become industry-ready.

The company said that this programme will enable startups to enhance their products through mentoring and aims to nurture the students and professionals to acquire the necessary skill sets to build and accelerate their careers in the field of the EV industry.

"India's startup ecosystem is now a globally celebrated story, and our entrepreneurs are doing some phenomenal work in building solutions that solve critical industry challenges," MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO of T-Hub, said in a statement. "We have introduced the EV Entrepreneurial Programme to support the advancement of technologies, and business models for a sustainable future. It is tailored to the needs of the Indian automobile industry that is moving towards widespread electrification and will enable the participants to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving EV segment."

The programme is designed, developed and delivered by EV industry leaders that include leading CEOs and policymakers as the strongest mentor base to unlock the right talent for the industry and boost the EV ecosystem in the country.

The entrepreneurs through this programme will get their ideas validated, receive mentorship, access to market connects, and collaboration opportunities with various ecosystem stakeholders.

The participants will also receive access to T-Hub's growing pool of mentors, and networking opportunities with other startups, corporates, investors, and government entities. The established EV companies can hire skilled talents which will enable reduced attrition and greater productivity in the industry.

The three-month programme will start in May 2022 and is open for applications for relevant candidates across India till April 30.