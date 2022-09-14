Teaching students about healthy eating

Bachpan Play School, New Delhi, conducted a programme for students called National Nutrition Week, te theme for this year was 'Celebrate A World of Flavours'.

The purpose of this week was to raise awareness among the students about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle.

The activity for the students includes, field trips to grocery stores or fruit markets. Apart from this, a food tasting and food sorting sessions.

"Nutrition is a broad concept. At the same time, it is also an abstract concept for young minds. But it is essential that kids know about healthy eating habits and what counts as healthy" said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Bachpan Play School