Think out of the box and innovate

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday urged students to think out of the box, innovate to find solutions and contribute to nation-building.

Speaking at the 23th convocation of Bharti Vidyapeeth University, Goyal also said well-educated persons are needed in politics to transform it.

He said failure is a stepping stone to success and urged students to look for opportunities in the fields of sustainability, challenges of climate change, and taking water to every household in the country.

"It is the collective responsibility of those who received good education to give back to society and contribute to nation-building. I would like to see someone from you becoming an active politician.

Till we do not have well-educated persons come into politics, we cannot transform it. Politics is the tool to take the country ahead," he adds.