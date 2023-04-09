Time online Talent Search Exam today

The T.I.M.E. Institute has announced the Scholarship Test - T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for aspiring students of CAT 2023/24. The test will be conducted online, in two slots viz., 10 AM and 6 PM, test takers will be able to write from anywhere on April 9th 2023, Sunday.

The T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will have multiple choice questions on Quantitative, Logical, and Verbal Ability. The Duration of this T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will be 1 hour. Students who will enroll between 2nd Apr & 9th Apr 2023 will get flat Rs. 5,000/- Discount on CAT 2023/24 Course fee (T&C Apply). Studnets can registrate here on https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4430.