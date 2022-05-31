Today is World No Tobacco Day: 5 reasons why experts suggest quitting smoking

Smoking is harmful to our health as well as for those who are exposed to it. The use of tobacco gives rise to harmful health implications and disabilities, affecting our body organs. According to the World Health Organization report published in 2022, nearly7 million individuals suffer globally from smoking, while another 1.2million suffer from second-hand smoking. Smoking causes a range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It also raises the chance of tuberculosis, and eye diseases.



Here are 5 reasons why experts suggest people to quit smoking:



l Smoking directly affects the lungs. It has the potential to harm our airways and small air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. Various lung disorders, such as COPD, which encompasses emphysema and chronic bronchitis, are accelerated by smoking. For those with Asthma, smoking is harmful as it can trigger an attack. By quitting smoking one can have healthier lungs with better capacity to breathe.

l Tobacco consumption can raise problems during pregnancy and while conceiving a child. The use of tobacco during pregnancy can harm the baby in the womb especially their lungs and brain leading to sudden miscarriages. Quitting smoking lowers the chance of preterm delivery, eliminates the negative effects of smoking on fetal growth, and the risk of allow-birth-weight baby.

l Smoking causes inflammation in the body resulting in the swelling of taste and smell receptors. Both active and passive smoking affects the sensory organs of our body causing a disruption in smell perception. But this change in sensation is temporary; it comes back to normal after quitting smoking.

l Smoking has long-term consequences on physical activities. When one smokes, our heart, lungs, and muscles receive less oxygen. As a result, physical fitness decreases. Smoking also causes inflammation in the bones and joints, which can lead to various health problems such as osteoporosis. Quitting smoking can benefit one in regaining physical fitness.

l Smoking has an impact on not just smokers, but also on passive smokers. Adults who are exposed to secondhand smoke are at the equal risk of health problems. Sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, middle ear disorders, severe asthma, respiratory problems, and slower lung growth are a few associated risks for children who are exposed to second-hand smoking. Quitting smoking can prevent the adverse effects of passive smoking in others.

(The author is the Clinical Director, Department of Oncology, Peerless Hospital and BK Roy Research Centre Ltd., Kolkata)