Translation festival organised at EFLU

Hyderabad: Anuvaad, the Translation Festival, organsised by the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) at the Eng-lish and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the one-day festival as the chief guest, Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, said that celebrating translation was like celebrating the unique diversity in languages, literatures, and cultures of the world.

The Vice Chancellor stated that translations help us to un-derstand the life, living, literature, philosophy, culture, traditions, and practices of the different parts of the globe.

He appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Literary Trust in organising the Kaavya Dhaara, the poetry festival, and the Anuvaad, the translation festival, as precursors to the upcoming 13th edition of the prestigious Hyderabad Liter-ary Festival, scheduled to be held in the last week of Janu-ary next year.

Prof T Vijay Kumar, Director, HLF, said that the Anuvaad was aimed at celebrating translations and translators and added that translators' anonymity needs to be interrogat-ed. The translation festival offers a platform for translators to reflect on their art and craft, challenges, and experienc-es," he added.

Amita Desai, Director, HLF, stated that a total of six ses-sions involving established and emerging translators from India, three translators from the United Kingdom and one from France are participating.

The translation festival is being held in hybrid mode, where the foreign experts join through the online links and interact with the participants from the EFLU's audito-rium.