Two-day national seminar on space science & defence technology inaugurated at GITAM

A two-day National Seminar on “Advancements in Space Science and Defence Technology” was inaugurated at the GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, on December 18, 2025. The seminar is being organised in collaboration with the Indian Air Force and brings together experts from defence, space research, academia, and industry to discuss emerging technological developments critical to national security.

Dr. G. Ramaguru, Director of the DRDO–Industry–Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA CoE) at IIT Hyderabad, attended the event as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. Drawing from his 35 years of experience with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Ramaguru highlighted the growing importance of academic institutions in strengthening India’s defence research ecosystem through structured collaboration and funding mechanisms.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ramaguru noted that progress in space science and defence technology forms a cornerstone of national security and strategic autonomy. He traced India’s technological journey from early indigenous satellite launches to the development of advanced missile, surveillance, and defence systems. He also spoke about the expanding scope of modern warfare, which now includes cyber security and space-based operations alongside conventional land, air, and naval domains.

Referring to his involvement in the Agni missile programme, Dr. Ramaguru outlined recent advancements in India’s deterrence and defence capabilities. These include counter-drone technologies, missile defence systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and indigenous defence missions. He emphasised that these achievements align with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and acknowledged the increasing role of private space startups, such as Skyroot, in reinforcing India’s space and defence ecosystem.

The keynote address also highlighted IIT Hyderabad’s nine technology verticals focused on future-oriented domains, including additive manufacturing, advanced and high-temperature materials, hypersonic systems, ultra-high-altitude weapons, and next-generation defence technologies. Emphasising the role of educational institutions, Dr. Ramaguru stated that innovation in areas such as UAVs, drones, and missile systems begins with curiosity and creativity fostered on academic campuses. He encouraged students to develop imagination, discipline, courage, and a commitment to excellence, stressing the importance of balancing creative freedom with structured thinking.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Rama Sastry Vedala, Director, School of Technology and Dean – Core Engineering; Prof. Pritee Ambarish Parwekar, Convener of the seminar; and Dr. Md. Akhtar Khan, Programme Coordinator. The seminar will also feature lectures by experts including Dr. Gandhi, Capt. Ambarish, Wing Commander Manoharan of the Indian Air Force, and Dr. Seshagiri Rao from ISRO over the two days.