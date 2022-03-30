Vaccination drive for students held

Jasudben ML School (JML) in Khar, organised aCovid-19 vaccination drive in association with the BMC in the school premises for 80 students aged between 12 years to 14 years recently. "We care for the well-being of the children.

We had previously conducted a vaccination drive for our 15 to 18 years old students successfully, and we looked forward to doing the same for the younger children.

So, when the BMC began vaccination drives for school children to inoculate the 12-15 age group, we shared a Google form with the parents to be filled. Based on the number of positive responses, we successfully organised a camp with the BMC", said Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal, JML School