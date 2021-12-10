VJ received 'Outstanding Institution of South India' award

Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi (VJ) Society has received the Excellence Award as the "Outstanding Institution of South India" for providing an innovative ecosystem to the students. Vignana Jyothi runs six educational institutions encompassing school education, undergraduate education, technical education, management education, agricultural polytechnic and rural development, and also offers doctoral programmes in engineering through its engineering college, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET). Durga Prasad Kode, Vice President of Vignana Jyothi, received the award on this occasion. Speaking at the occasion, "Kode said that Vignana Jyothi has been delivering value to its students through various initiatives of Vignana Jyothi implemented in its various institutions."

Former President of Vignana Jyothi, Dr D N Rao, won the 'IndiGlobal Education Leadership Award' for his contribution in the field of education over the years. The recipients of these awards were chosen by the Telangana Education Department and IndiGlobal Education Festival (IGEF) Committee and were given away by Navin Mittal, Commissioner-Collegiate Education and Technical Education at government of Telangana State and Prof R Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education. Principal of VNRVJIET, Prof C D Naidu, introduced the best innovative practices and ecosystem at the institute during a panel discussion at the event. He also said that VNRVJIET has designed and developed the Post-Lockdown Restart Manual during the lockdown as a framework for prevention and mitigation of covid-19.