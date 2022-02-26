XLRI signs MoU with Rutgers Business School

XLRI-School of Management has signed an MoU with Rutgers Business School, Rutgers University, USA for international partnership in various areas including exchange of students and faculty members.

The MoU signed between the two institutions recently was aimed to share research documents, collaborative and research projects and educational programming and development of a joint or double master's degree programme, an XLRI press release said here on Friday.

The students will study one year at XLRI Jamshedpur and second year at RBS, USA. "XLRI welcomes all the candidates to take advantage of this international partnership between XLRI and RBS. It is a unique programme where students can earn a PGDBM in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and MS in Supply Chain Analytics from Rutgers Business School, USA.

Students will get the advantage of learning about Global Supply Chain from renowned faculty members who are committed to delivering the curriculum effectively", says Fr Paul Fernandes, Director, XLRI. "The course has been designed to provide students a fundamental understanding of company's supply chain management from a global perspective and an array of analytical tools in dealing with supply chain issues.