Young girl sets up community for underprivileged

Meet Shrinika Reddy, a student of Chirec International School, Hyderabad, has started an organisation called Kaha, aims to create a support group for underprivileged cancer patients and create a healthy community where people build a sense of togetherness. "It all started after seeing one of my family members suffer from cancer and had a tough time coping with it due to lack of company and isolation due to Covid" said 17-year- old Shrinika The motto of the organisation is 'share the strength.

"I have worked under the guidance of psychiatrists and behavioral therapists to create support groups in all over Hyderabad's hospitals."

"The interactive sessions including playing games, sharing experiences, maintaining progress reports, nutrition tips, family well-being, functioning during the course of treatment," she added

"Right now Kaha is just in Hyderabad, we are looking to expand it all over India , we just want to make the community bigger and help people." she concludes

She is also scheduled to present her project at the United Nations (UN) summit in New York in December.