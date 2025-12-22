Youth changemakers gather to mark national impact summit

1M1B organised Changemakers for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 in New Delhi, an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The event marked the conclusion of the first edition of the Changemakers World Cup (CWC) and recognised the Top 200 young changemakers from across India.

The Changemakers World Cup 2025 recorded participation from over 3,000 young individuals representing 24 states. Participants completed a series of structured, mission-based activities focused on community action, advocacy, creativity, and leadership, with an emphasis on real-world implementation rather than idea generation alone. The programme followed a gamified format, enabling progress to be tracked through measurable outcomes.

Key missions included social media-based advocacy campaigns, community-level e-waste and clothing collection drives, and digital awareness initiatives on climate change. The initiative reported the collection of more than 15,000 kilograms of e-waste, donation of over 3,000 kilograms of clothing, and wide digital engagement through climate-related campaigns.

Following an evaluation process, the Top 100 Changemakers were invited to the 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations in Geneva on November 7, where the Top 50 were formally recognised.