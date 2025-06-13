How RxMen is Using AI to Revolutionize Men’s Sexual Health in India

In a country where men’s sexual health remains shrouded in stigma and silence, RxMen is pioneering a bold new path using AI and digital innovation. In this exclusive interview, Shaijla Mittal, Founder of RxMen, shares how her venture is reshaping sexual healthcare for Indian men, making it more personalized, discreet, and data-driven. From building one of the most comprehensive structured datasets in men’s health to leveraging AI for real-time clinical insights, Shaijla talks about breaking taboos, maintaining trust through privacy-first practices, and setting a new benchmark for virtual healthcare in underserved domains.

1. What are some of the most promising ways AI is being used to diagnose or treat sexual health issues, especially in underrepresented communities?

Sexual health in India is still an under-discussed area, especially for men. At RxMen, we’ve been very conscious of this reality while building our platform, where discretion, trust, and clinically sound care are equally important.

We conduct over 6000 consultations each month, and each is securely recorded and transcribed. Over time, this has allowed us to build one of the most comprehensive structured datasets in the space of men’s sexual health. AI helps us analyze this data, identifying patterns between symptoms, lifestyle factors, psychological contributors, and treatment outcomes.

This is not about replacing clinicians; it’s about supporting them with better insights. Our proprietary Sexual Health Index (SHI) scale, which we use to guide diagnosis and treatment planning, is constantly refined through this data loop. For example, we’ve found that nearly 70% of sexual health cases we see have strong psychological components. AI helps surface these nuances faster, allowing our doctors to tailor care more effectively.

In a space where stigma and misinformation are common, this combination of structured data and AI-driven clinical insight is helping us deliver more personalized, root-cause-based care and make it accessible to patients who would otherwise hesitate to seek help.

2. How is technology transforming data collection and patient insights in healthcare, and what challenges still exist?

At RxMen, technology is the backbone of how we deliver care and how we continuously improve it.

We treat over 3000 new patients a month through a network of 25+ doctors—sexologists, andrologists, and therapists—each contributing to a central, structured data system. In traditional healthcare, outcomes are often dependent on the individual clinician’s experience and the variety of cases they’ve seen. But in our model, every doctor benefits from the collective intelligence of the entire platform.

The system doesn’t just track individual patient journeys; it captures patterns across thousands of cases, collating learnings from multiple doctors working with different types of patients every day. This diversity, across geographies, lifestyles, and comorbidities, is something a single-location clinic or individual doctor simply cannot replicate.

Technology is what enables us to practice true root-cause-first care, continuously refining diagnostics and treatment pathways based on a much richer clinical dataset.

Of course, broader healthcare data in India is still fragmented, and interoperability remains a challenge. But with the progress being made towards unified health records under ABDM, I’m optimistic that we’ll soon be able to integrate even more seamlessly, making this model of scalable, personalized care even stronger.

3. With rising concerns about patient data privacy, how can AI and healthcare platforms balance innovation with ethical responsibility?

This is one of the most critical questions facing digital healthcare today. The opportunity with AI is enormous, as is the ability to personalize care, improve diagnostics, and scale clinical excellence. But none of that can come at the cost of patient trust.

In healthcare, especially in sensitive areas like sexual health, privacy is not just a regulatory requirement; it is what makes care possible. If patients don’t feel safe sharing honestly, even the best AI models will fail to deliver meaningful insights.

At an industry level, platforms must ensure that personal identifiers are never used in AI training; only anonymized, persona-level data should inform clinical insights. Strong encryption, clear access controls, and strict boundaries on data use are essential.

At RxMen, AI is used to support clinicians, refining diagnostics and personalizing treatment, but only treating doctors can access identifiable data. Internally, all patient references are anonymized. To further strengthen this, we are in the process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification, embedding global best practices in data privacy and security into our operations.

Ultimately, innovation in healthcare must be privacy-first. Responsible AI is about enabling better care, not just faster scale. As an industry, we have to hold that line because long-term trust is the foundation of everything we build.

4. Do you see virtual health platforms becoming mainstream in preventive sexual health? What advancements are on the horizon?

Virtual platforms will absolutely play a central role in both preventive and curative sexual health, particularly in India.

The current ecosystem is highly fragmented. Patients often don’t know whom to approach: a sexologist, a urologist, a therapist, or an ayurvedic practitioner. There is no structured pathway, and care is rarely integrated. Even when patients do seek help, there’s often no connection between diagnostics, medical treatment, and therapy, which severely impacts outcomes.

Confidentiality is another major barrier. Many patients hesitate to visit clinics physically or delay treatment due to stigma.

Digital platforms are uniquely positioned to address these gaps. They provide a discreet entry point for patients, and more importantly, they enable fully integrated care, combining diagnosis, therapy, medical management, and lab testing within one seamless system.

At RxMen, for example, the entire care journey is tracked digitally, allowing clinicians and patients to monitor progress transparently. Features like structured follow-ups, reminders, and education help improve treatment adherence.

As healthcare moves towards more interoperable data systems, I see virtual sexual health platforms setting new standards, offering not only greater access but also more coherent and effective care than traditional models.

5. How is RxMen leveraging AI and digital tools to break taboos and improve access for men in India?

At its core, RxMen is a digital-first clinic that solves two long-standing gaps in sexual healthcare: lack of awareness and fragmented, unstructured care pathways.

AI and digital tools are central to how we address this. First, we use structured content and education tools to help patients understand possible root causes of their issues, delivered in simple, stigma-free language via our platform. This helps break the first barrier: awareness.

Second, our entire care model is powered by an integrated digital system. From intake to lab diagnostics, therapy, medical treatment, and follow-ups, every element of a patient’s journey is tracked in a structured, unified way. Our proprietary Sexual Health Index (SHI) scale, refined by AI from thousands of cases, helps personalize treatment and gives patients visibility into their own progress.

Additionally, AI helps us analyze patterns across our network of 25+ clinicians treating highly diverse cases. This collective intelligence continuously sharpens our ability to tailor care.

Finally, the digital-first format itself reduces stigma. Many patients are far more open online, and RxMen’s platform gives them a safe space to access high-quality, root-cause-based care from anywhere.

6. What role does personalized data play in tailoring treatment or advice for users on the RxMen platform, and how do you ensure privacy and security?

I often say this: Viagra cannot be the answer to your ED problem. Sexual health is a window into deeper systemic health—cardiovascular, hormonal, and psychological. You can’t solve it without understanding the individual behind the symptom.

That’s why personalization is core to how we operate at RxMen. Our platform doesn’t stop at symptom checklists; we capture the full clinical picture: medical history, psychological factors, lifestyle patterns, lab diagnostics, and treatment responses. This enables us to practise root-cause-first care for every patient.

Equally important, this intelligence compounds over time. With 25+ clinicians treating thousands of patients, RxMen’s platform continuously learns, aggregating insights across demographics and clinical profiles that no single clinic could replicate. As we expand into related categories like hair loss, skin, and weight management, this depth of history will make our personalization even more sophisticated.

Of course, privacy is fundamental. Only anonymized data is used for insights; sensitive information is encrypted and strictly clinician-controlled. For us, personalization and privacy are two sides of the same coin, both essential for building trust and delivering real outcomes.