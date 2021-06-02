Milind Soman Is Back In Action After Recovering From Covid-19 And Completes 10000 Run

It is all known that Bollywood's fitness freak Milind Soman was tested positive for Covid-19 last month. But he recovered soon with all his healthy diet and proper medication. Off late, after recovering from this deadly virus, he first time completed the 10K run and dropped the pics on his Instagram page to inspire all his fans. He also jotted down how he could once again be on track. He listed his food habits and also mentioned the footwear he uses while running.

Along with sharing the pics of his run, he also shared that it was his first 10K run post recovering from Covid-19. "My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April. To answer some questions about running that people have asked here -

1. To run i wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna Sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form.

2. To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly.

3. Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees.

4. If you are starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight, start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement.

5. I dont need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day.

6. I dont use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing #runeverywhere @ankita_earthy".

Finally, he also dropped one beauty tip on how to remove tan from your face…



