India–Norway Backed Elmentoz Research Secures Seed Round to Revolutionize the future of animal nutrition and Smart Feed Technology

Bengaluru: Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech biotechnology company pioneering precision animal health nutrition and smart feed solutions for poultry, aquaculture, and pet food, has announced the closure of its first seed funding round from angel investors in India and Norway. With this investment, Elmentoz is establishing India’s largest BSF-based smart protein facility, capable of processing 2,000 MT per month of industrial byproducts through its proprietary advanced automation technologies.

The facility is scheduled to open to the market in January 2026, marking a major milestone for India’s sustainable feed and next-generation smart protein industry.

This capital infusion will accelerate Elmentoz’s mission to build sustainable, next-generation biofeed solutions that address India’s heavy import reliance on functional feed additives, reduce biosecurity vulnerabilities—including the rising challenge of antimicrobial resistance—and improve farmers’ profitability.

It strengthens our India-first, research-driven insect protein platform, delivering measurable reductions in land use, water consumption, and carbon footprints.

Elmentoz’s IP-led innovation platform integrates genomics, proteomics, advanced automation, and cGMP manufacturing to deliver AMP-fortified immune-smart premixes, smart protein formulations, and functional oil ingredients under its flagship product lines—ELGROW and ELTIDE. The company’s precision-nutrition approach enhances gut health, improves feed conversion, and strengthens disease resilience, replacing antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) with functional immuno-nutrition solutions.

Seed proceeds will be used to:

• Scale India’s first advanced automated cGMP smart-protein manufacturing facility

• Expand ELGROW and ELTIDE product portfolios

• Advance antimicrobial peptide (AMP) technology and platform development

• Strengthen strategic international partnerships

• Grow research, manufacturing, and commercial teams to support rapid expansion

Commenting on the capital infusion, Dr. Jayashankar Das, Founder and CEO, Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., said: “India, as an agrarian economy, must prioritise nutritional security, not just food security. Our research driven insect protein and antimicrobial peptide platforms deliver consistent amino acid profiles, better gut health, and antibiotic free performance across poultry, aquaculture, and pet segments. With rigorous genomics, proteomics, and advanced cGMP manufacturing, we can replace AGPs with targeted functional feeds that are safer, smarter, and more resilient for farmers and feed manufacturers.”