Visakhapatnam: YSR Urban Primary Health Centre inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government has allocated a total of Rs 1,223 crore for the modernisation of 121 Community Health Centres and 42 area hospitals across the state, said Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education and District In-charge Vidadala Rajini. Inaugurating Dr YSR Urban Primary Health Centre at Gajuwaka mandal along with the public representatives and officials here on Tuesday, Rajini stated that the state government is keen on strengthening the medical and health sector. She mentioned that 215 medicines and 65 types of medical tests would be conducted at the PHCs. The minister said that Rs 670 crore has been spent for the modernisation of 1,125 PHCs and construction of new buildings.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is building 10,032 YSR Health Clinics in the state, she added. She mentioned that the government was spending Rs 1,692 crore for the purpose. The District In-charge Minister stated that Rs 8,500 crore is being spent for the construction of 17 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. She explained that Rs 3,820 crore have been allocated for the modernisation of teaching hospitals.

City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said hospitals were constructed to provide access to the public in all the wards within GVMC limits. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy opined that the health centres are equivalent to corporate hospitals and people should utilise these facilities.