Daily Horoscope 21 Feb 2025 - Check Your Free Astrological Predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Favourable - The burden of responsibilities will increase today, but you will also complete them better. If a property or any other dispute is going on, solve it with an experienced person's advice. You will get unique and respectful treatment from your family and society.

Negative - Make sure to contribute to social and society-related activities as well. But at the same time, remember that you can also harm yourself by being influenced by someone. Be careful while making money-related transactions.

Business - Monetary gains are being created in business. At this time, the focus is on marketing and increasing product quality. Also, work will begin on change plans. Employed people should not get angry and ruin their relationships with their bosses and officers.

Love - Any problem will get a proper solution with the advice of your spouse. Have a sense of respect for each other in love relationships.

Health - Take some time out for restation. Excessive workload can cause mental and physical fatigue.

Lucky Colour- Cream, Lucky number- 4

Tip: Fees Chapati and Jaggery to Cow.





TAURUS (APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Positive - Your routine will be organised, and you will feel complete confidence in using your abilities in your career, spirituality, and religious activities. You will also get relief from the boring everyday routine. Youths engaged in exceptional work will hear good news.

Negative - If you have a dispute with a relative or neighbour, you must make special efforts to resolve it. Carelessness can cause you to deviate from your goal. Take care of essential things and document yourself; do not rely on others.

Business - If you are considering starting a new business, you must reconsider. Avoid making hasty decisions based on impulse. Restarting any stalled source of income today will give you comfort and relief.

Love - Marital relations will be sweet, and there will also be a positive atmosphere at home. However, there may be a rift with the love partner or fiancé over a small matter.

Health - Do not be careless about eating and drinking during the current season; otherwise, you may have stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour- Saffron, Lucky Number- 7

Tip: Worship Lord Vishnu.





GEMINI (MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Positive - You must organise your routine. You must improve your personality and health. There is an opportunity to realize the planning on children's future. Your source of income will be strengthened.

Negative - Your work may get stuck in the middle due to other activities, but do not worry. Family members will continue to support you. Do not get into arguments with neighbours. Be alert about the health and respect of the senior people in the house.

Business - Any change in the business system can be harmful. It would be better to postpone them or consult an experienced person. Due to excess work, government servants will have to work overtime.

Love - It will be difficult to find time for each other in a love relationship.

Health - There will be concern about the health of a family member. Take care of your health as well.

Lucky Color- White, Lucky Number- 6

Tip: Recite Bajrang Baan.





CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Positive - Today you will suddenly meet friends. There will also be positive discussions. Success is expected in pending personal matters. Women will be able to maintain proper coordination between their homes and profession.

Negative - Do not interfere in the matters of others. Do not give unsolicited advice. There is a possibility of an altercation with a close friend or relative. Students should not waste time roaming around instead of focusing on their studies. Otherwise, the result may not be favourable.

Business - There will be some slowdown in income. Due to personal engagement, you will not be able to give much time to business today, but activities will remain organised with the help of staff or colleagues. Employed persons may have to work overtime due to additional workload.

Love - There will be sweetness in marital relations. Spending time on entertainment-related activities will create a happy and enthusiastic atmosphere in the family.

Health - If you have an ear problem, you must get treatment soon. Also, keep your immune system strong.

Lucky Colour- White, Lucky Number- 8

Tip: Offer Gram Flour Laddu as “Prasad” to Lord Vishnu









LEO (JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Positive - There will be a bustling atmosphere in the house due to some celebration. If you are trying for any special work, then you will get proper success related to it. Focusing on your work without worrying about what people say will help.

Negative - Any issue related to the past may arise again, but control your emotions because nothing other than stress will be achieved due to this. Control your anger and excitement and work in a relaxed manner.

Business - You may be cheated in business, so be careful. However, you will benefit from media and public relations. There will be some political atmosphere in the office environment. So just focus on your work.

Love - The family members will not be able to give time to each other due to their respective busyness, but the system will remain good due to mutual coordination. Positivity will remain in a love relationship.

Health - There may be skin related problems due to the current weather. You have to stay hygienic.

Lucky Color- Saffron, Lucky Number- 9

Tip: Flour should be given to ants and Sri Sukta should be recited.





VIRGO (AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Positive - The planetary position is favorable. It depends on your ability to make full use of it. The help of a senior person will make your expectations come true. Most of the time will be spent in outside activities.

Negative - Sometimes problems may arise, but you will overcome them immediately. Keeping too much discipline on children can trouble them, so it will be appropriate to keep a friendly behavior with them.

Business - New profit related possibilities will be found in business. You will also get results according to your hard work. You will discharge your responsibilities well. Government servants need to work very hard for their project.

Love - Due to excessive busyness, you will not be able to pay attention to the family. Due to this, the relationship will be in disarray.

Health - Protect yourself from chest related problems like cold and cough.

Lucky Color- Yellow, Lucky Number- 9

Tip: Recite Shri Shiva Chalisa.





LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Positive - Today, any of your family problems are going to be resolved, due to which you will feel mentally and emotionally empowered. Women are going to get some special achievement, so put all your ability and hard work into completing your tasks.

Negative - Do not interfere in any disputed matter. Control your temper and haste. Also follow the experience and guidance of the senior members of the house. Students should not be careless about their studies.

Business - In business, organize the papers related to tax or government work. There may be an inquiry, which can negatively impact your honor and respect. Before doing any transaction with a stranger, get complete information about him.

Love - There may be some misunderstanding due to the interference of an outsider in the family. Closeness will increase in love affairs.

Health - There may be an infection. Women should especially be careful about their health.

Lucky Colour- Red, Lucky Number- 7

Tip: Recite ‘Sankat Nashan’ Ganesh Stotra.





SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Positive - The planetary position is very positive and beneficial. All the work will go on smoothly. The stuck money can be recovered when demanded. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give comfort and peace and the mind will remain cheerful.

Negative - There will be some expenses on which it will not be possible to cut them. If any government matter is stuck, then it would be appropriate to solve it today. It is important to take any decision related to the family with consciousness rather than passion. Keep guiding the children.

Business - There will be improvement in the business work system, but along with the time constraints, the financial situation will also have to be taken care of. You may have to take some loan or borrowing to complete the order. You will be able to achieve a special project on the basis of your ability and talent in the job.

Love - There will be a festive atmosphere due to the achievement of a family member. Lovers will be happy to get a chance to meet.

Health- The problem of gas and acidity may increase. Eat light and easily digestible food. Make sure to include exercise in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour- Cream, Lucky Number- 3

Tip: Feed Chapatis to Cows and Dogs.





SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Positive - Today, you can achieve something that will be very beneficial for you financially. You will also be interested in some other information. There will be a happy atmosphere at home because you will have some good news related to the child's education and career.

Negative - Take guidance from someone to get out of the state of confusion. Financial tussle will continue due to excessive expenditure. Be patient and restrained.

Business - The work system will improve further by giving your full contribution in business. Businesses related to media and computers will earn unexpected profits today. There will be good income. Government servants will get appreciation from bosses and officers for completing a target.

Love - Spending time with family will sweeten and close mutual relations. You will go on long drives and have dinner with your love partner.

Health - Avoid people with unhealthy habits and tendencies. They can negatively affect your health and personal life.

Lucky Colour- Purple,Lucky Number- 6

Tip: In the morning, offer Lord Sun water from a copper vessel.





CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Positive - You will be busy with many types of activities. You will make a special contribution to social activities. You will meet with friends and relatives, and mutual relations will be sweet. Your personality and confidence will improve.

Negative - You can harm yourself by getting carried away by emotions. Do not have high expectations from others; rather it is appropriate to have faith in your work capacity and ability. Try to understand every practical act related to life.

Business - At this time, while making decisions related to the business sector, we must maintain a lot of patience and restraint. A small carelessness can cause loss. However, you will be inclined towards some new activity. You will be successful in official work.

Love - There will be happiness in the house due to the efforts of husband and wife. Love relationships will also be sweet.

Health - Despite being busy, it is important to pay attention to your routine and diet. There will be conditions like gas and constipation.

Lucky Colour- Saffron, Lucky Number- 7

Tip: Offer 11 or 21 ‘Durva’ to Lord Ganesha.





AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Positive - If any matter related to ancestral property is stuck, then try to find a solution today in mutual harmony, and you will definitely succeed. If money is lent somewhere or is stuck, then there is a fair possibility of getting it back. People will be attracted to you due to your simple and good nature.

Negative - Keep in mind that being overconfident can cause trouble for you. Try to do any work in a simple and peaceful manner, and you will definitely succeed. Giving unsolicited advice and interfering in the matters of others can cause defamation to you.

Business - Do not let your personal problems dominate the business system. It will also have a negative impact on your business system and functioning. Instead of panicking, work with courage and bravery. Try to solve the problem with senior officials and contact sources.

Love - There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. Young people should not socialize too much with new people, your honor and respect may come into question.

Health - The changing weather will affect your health. Do not be careless. Eat light and easily digestible food.

Lucky Color- Saffron, Lucky Number- 2

Tip: Recite Shri Laxmi Chalisa.









PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Positive - Guidance and advice from a senior person will be helpful for you. Interest in artistic works will increase. Public relations will also get a boost. You will feel amazing peace within yourself. A travel program will be made with family members.

Negative - Due to some adverse circumstances, there will be some confusion in the mind and due to this some important goal may disappear from your eyes. Do not take any decision in haste. It is also important to control unnecessary expenses. Understanding and vigilance will speed up the work.

Business - There is a need to keep more focus in business. It is possible that if there is any problem in business, you may have to compromise with your principles and policies. Right now, proper results will not be achieved according to the hard work you put in. Employed people may get an official travel-related order.

Love - Meeting with friends will provide relief from a stressful day. A plan to go for dinner with family will be made.

Health - There may be some kind of infection in the throat and cough-cold. Do not be careless at all.

Lucky Colour- Pink, Lucky Number- 3

Tip: Apply White Sandalwood Tilak and offer water to Lord Shiva from a copper vessel.