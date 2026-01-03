Collector assures resolution of land issues

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Kirti Chekuri has said that the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks is being carried out in Mandapeta Assembly constituency, which has been merged into East Godavari district, with the objective of confirming land ownership rights, ensuring security to farmers, and rectifying errors related to re-survey.

She said the main aim of the programme is to directly understand farmers’ issues and resolve them effectively.

The distribution programme was held on Friday at Maredubaka village in the Mandapeta constituency, with village sarpanch Mataparthi Govindaraju presiding over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the local MLA had brought to her notice certain issues related to re-survey, mutation and 1B records. She assured that necessary steps would be taken to address these problems. She explained that a total of 353 Pattadar Passbooks were to be distributed in the village and that passbooks were being issued to eligible beneficiaries through the biometric system, except for 39 cases where various issues were pending. The Collector directed the tahsildars to resolve re-survey-related petitions under the supervision of the RDO and to take personal responsibility for settling them. Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao said that the division of the Mandapeta constituency from Konaseema district and its merger into East Godavari district marked an important chapter. He said that Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop had also distributed Pattadar Passbooks in Kapileswarapuram mandal.

RDO R Krishna Naik said that the distribution of passbooks to some applicants had been temporarily withheld due to errors in applications and a lack of complete details. He said the passbooks would be issued soon after rectifying the mistakes. Mandapeta Tahsildar Tejeswara Rao, MPDO Satyanarayana and others were present.