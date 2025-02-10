Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Earnings will increase, and so will the expense.

Be cautious about health, especially paying attention to food and drink to avoid stomach-related problems. Some challenges may come in the workplace, but work with patience and understanding. Sweetness will remain in love relationships, but avoid disputes over small matters. Maintain harmony in the family and take blessings of the elders.

TIP: It will be auspicious to anoint Lord Shiva

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR: Beige, LUCKY NUMBER: 8









TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

You will earn prestige in society.

Health will improve, and energy levels will remain high. You may get new responsibilities in the workplace, which will be beneficial for you. Your efforts may bring success, and this may be the time for you to touch new heights in your career. Trust and understanding will increase in love relationships. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and mutual relations will be intense. Try to express your words and thoughts in the right way; it will make your relationships even better.

TIP: In the morning, offer Lord Sun water from a copper vessel.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 85%.

LUCKY COLOR: Green, LUCKY NUMBER: 6









GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Problems in family life will arise.

There will be no remarkable change in health but do yoga and meditation to avoid mental stress. Be cautious in the workplace and make wise decisions. Sweetness will remain in love relationships, but disputes over small things will be avoided. Maintain harmony in the family and take blessings of the elders.

TIP: It will be auspicious to anoint Lord Shiva.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR: Saffron, LUCKY NUMBER: 1









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Profit and Praise are both in your destiny today.

Health will improve, and energy levels will remain high. You will be successful in the workplace and your hard work will pay off. Trust and understanding will increase in love relationships. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and mutual relations will be strong.

TIP: Offer Gram Flour Laddu as Prasad to Lord Vishnu.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 89%.

LUCKY COLOR: Saffron, LUCKY NUMBER: 7









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Wealth and Property will increase.

There will be no special change in health but do yoga and meditation to avoid mental stress. Challenges may come in the workplace, but work with patience and understanding. Sweetness will remain in love relationships, but avoid disputes over small things. Maintain harmony in the family and take blessings of the elders.

TIP: Recite Shiva Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 82%.

LUCKY COLOR: Beige, LUCKY NUMBER: 1









VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Kindness and sweetness in tone will benefit you.

Today is a good day for you. Health will improve, and energy levels will remain high. You will be successful in the workplace, and your hard work will pay off. Trust and understanding will increase in love relationships. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and mutual relations will strengthen.

TIP: Donate White things today.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 83%

LUCKY COLOR: Dark Yellow, LUCKY NUMBER: 4









LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Money stuck for a long time will be regained.

There will be no special change in health but do yoga and meditation to avoid mental stress. Be cautious in the workplace and make any decisions carefully. Sweetness will remain in love relationships, but disputes over small things will be avoided. Maintain harmony in the family and take blessings of the elders.

TIP: Take the blessings of your parents.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 83%.

LUCKY COLOR: Saffron, LUCKY NUMBER: 5









SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Be cautious of secretive enemies.

Today will be a good day for Scorpio natives. Health will improve, and energy levels will remain high. You will be successful in the workplace and your hard work will pay off. Trust and understanding will increase in love relationships. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and mutual relations will be intense.

TIP: Offer water mixed with milk on the Peepal tree.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 81%.

LUCKY COLOR: Pink, LUCKY NUMBER: 6









SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Mental stress will increase due to over-expenses.

There will be no remarkable change in health but do yoga and meditation to avoid mental stress. Challenges may come in the workplace, but work with patience and understanding. Sweetness will remain in love relationships, but disputes over small things will be avoided. Maintain harmony in the family and take blessings of the elders.

TIP: Offer ‘Sindoor’ to Lord Hanuman.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 79%.

LUCKY COLOR: Orange, LUCKY NUMBER: 9









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Get rewards for your hard work.

Health will improve, and energy levels will remain high. You will be successful in the workplace and your hard work will pay off. Trust and understanding will increase in love relationships, deepening the relationship. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and mutual relations will be intense. You will feel peaceful and satisfied, but you need to focus on your tasks.

TIP:. Anoint Lord Shiva with Om Namah Shivay Mantra.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 82%.

LUCKY COLOR: Beige, LUCKY NUMBER: 7









AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

You will get good news.

Be cautious about health, especially meditation and yoga, to avoid confusion or mental stress. You may face some difficulties in the workplace, but this will also be an opportunity for you to learn. Love relationships will become sweeter with time, but it will be essential to maintain communication. Spending time with family will be beneficial for your mental balance.

TIP: Apply tilak on the forehead with Tulsi soil.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 85%

LUCKY COLOR: Sky Blue, LUCKY NUMBER: 6









PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Get a benefit from a wise decision.

There will be no significant health issues, and you will be full of energy. You may get opportunities in the workplace, especially in the form of a new project or responsibility. There will be harmony in love relationships, and you will have a good time with your loved ones. A happy event may be organized in the family, making your mind happy.

TIP: Feed the needy.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 82%

LUCKY COLOR: Sky Blue, LUCKY NUMBER: 9