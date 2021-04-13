YSRCP - date of birth 14th March 2011, time 02.29 pm, Cuddapah

Birth star Rohini 4th charan, moon sign Taurus, ascendant Cancer. From 16.07.2022 to 16.07.2038, the YSRCP will run Rahu major period.

Here Rahu occupied in 6th house i.e. in enemy house. In Navamsa Rahu occupied in exalted position. Hence, the party will get mixed results.

From 16.07.2022 to 28.04.2023, the party will run Rahu major period by Rahu sub period. During this period, the party will face so many hurdles and a difficult situation will be there.

Some major political change will take place in the party. During this period, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should perform Chandi Yaga compulsorily.

From moon sign, till April 2022, Rahu will occupy janma rashi. Saturn will occupy 9th house.

Hence, during this particular period, mother will get minor health problems. Within the party, some members will create problems. Major reshuffle will happen.