1000 potholes being filled everyday: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the authorities are filling 1,000 potholes every day. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, said, “We are filling about 200 potholes in each of the five corporations adding up to a total of 1000 potholes per day. Officials and workers are working amidst the rains too.”

“I travelled around Delhi just a day ago. The media must review and report how many potholes are there on Delhi’s roads including the road to PM’s residence. Potholes are a problem across the country. Only Karnataka’s issues are being blown out of proportion. I would like to tell everyone, including the big businesses in Bengaluru, that we are doing our job of filling potholes,” he said.

“If the roads had been maintained well from the BJP’s period, we would not have had reached this stage. They did not bother to do anything to fix the potholes, but now they are raising this issue as the elections are approaching,” he said.

Asked about Bihar visit, he said, “The Congress Working Committee meeting has been called under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The CM will arrive in the evening.”