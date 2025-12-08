‘Suriya47’ launches with grand pooja

Kollywood star Suriya, who is currently busy with multiple projects, is set to collaborate with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan of ‘Aavesham’ fame for his 47th film, tentatively titled ‘Suriya47’. Ever since reports of this collaboration surfaced, the project has remained one of the year’s most anticipated announcements, generating strong curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles alike. The film features Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady, while rising talent Naslen, known for his impressive run of successful films, plays a significant role. Zhagaram Studios is backing the project.

‘Suriya47’ was officially launched today in Chennai with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of a promising new collaboration between Suriya and director Jithu Madhavan. The event witnessed the presence of the film’s cast, crew, and several well-wishers from the industry.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including the film’s producer Mrs. Jyotika, actor Karthi, Rajsekar Pandian (2D Entertainment), and producers S.R. Prakash and S.R. Prabhu (Dream Warrior Pictures), among others, all of whom extended their heartfelt wishes for the film’s success.

Following the pooja, the team commenced filming, officially beginning the first shooting schedule.

Sharing his excitement, director Jithu Madhavan said: “New industry, new beginning, and that too with a star like Suriya—it adds more excitement. We’re trying to do something new, and I hope the audience accepts and enjoys the freshness we aim to deliver.”

John Vijay, Anandaraj, and several familiar performers are also part of the cast.

The film features cinematography by Vineeth Unni Palode, music by Sushin Shyam, production design by Ashwini Kale, and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Chetan D. Souza is the stunt master.

More updates will follow as the shoot progresses across upcoming schedules.