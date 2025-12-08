‘RK Deeksha’ trailer launched grandly

The trailer of ‘RK Deeksha’, produced and directed by Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud under the banners RK Films and Sigdha Creations, was launched grandly by veteran actor Suman. Presented by D.S. Reddy, the film features DJ Jodi fame Aqsa Khan and Alekhya Reddy as the lead heroines, with Kiran playing the male lead. Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika, and Rohit Sharma play key roles. Music is composed by Raju Kiran, with Meghana Srinu handling editing. As the film nears release, the team organised a trailer launch event attended by notable guests including producer C. Kalyan, Telugu Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan, and Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar.

Director–Producer Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud said:

“Greetings to everyone. My heartfelt thanks to all who attended today’s trailer launch event. Suman garu accepted our invitation and came straight from his shoot to launch the trailer, which makes the occasion very special. This film took about a year to complete. It has five songs, three action sequences, and performances from many remarkable artists.”

Hero Kiran said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended. The film showcases how a man’s dedication and determination can shape his life. One of the highlights is a Sanskrit dialogue delivered in a single shot. All of us worked very hard on this project. I hope the audience blesses us.”

Heroine Aqsa Khan said:

“I extend my greetings to Suman garu, the guests, and the media. Many talented people worked on this film alongside me. I hope this film becomes a turning point for everyone involved. I feel truly proud to be part of this team. My special thanks to the media once again.”

General Secretary Snigdha Reddy said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended. The title ‘RK Deeksha’ signifies determination, and the film was indeed made with great dedication.”

Vice Chairman Guru Raj said:

“My congratulations to director–producer Ramakrishna Goud garu. He reached this level with sheer dedication.”

Producers Council Secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar said:

“It is delightful to see a film with a title inspired by N.T. Rama Rao garu’s ‘Deeksha’. His blessings are surely with this movie. The soldier’s song is wonderful and reminds us of the sacrifices that keep our country safe.”

Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan said:

“My heartfelt wishes for the grand success of Ramakrishna Goud garu’s film.”

Producer C. Kalyan said:

“After so many years of hard work and dedication, this ‘RK Deeksha’ film deserves great success. I wish that everyone who worked on this project receives well-deserved recognition.”

Chief Guest Actor Suman said:

“My respects to everyone present here. I’ve known Ramakrishna Goud garu for many years, and I truly admire his perseverance. This film reflects his commitment. It feels good to hear Prasanna Kumar garu speak about the greatness of N.T. Rama Rao garu. His blessings will certainly be with this film. The song dedicated to Indian soldiers touched my heart. Because of their sacrifice, we all live safely. Filmmakers should continue to honour soldiers by portraying their stories responsibly.”