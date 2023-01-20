`102-cr logistics park to be ready in Mysuru by December 

Mysuru: Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday inspected the construction of the 'Multi Model Logistic Park' (MMLP) by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) of the Central Government at Immavu Industrial Area in Nanjangudu Taluk. He instructed the officials that this is an important project that will greatly facilitate the industries and the work should be completed soon.

Speaking to media persons he said, 'On the one hand, the Mysore-Bangalore 10-lane express way is being completed. On the other hand, the land acquisition process is underway to make the Mysore airport functional and upgrading it to international level. Thus, the industry is likely to grow on a large scale in Mysuru. In addition to this, the inland container depot becomes very important. Therefore, even as in 2015-16, the 'Multi Model Logistic Park' was sanctioned to Mysuru, there were problems like land acquisition'. He said that work is being done to resolve all that.

The work including land acquisition is being carried out at a cost of Rs 102 crore. It will be ready by December. This will be the 2nd container depot after Bangaluru. Through this, this part will be developed in the coming days.

Three containers are coming from Chennai to Mysore every week. They are being given permission in Chennai itself. Toll is also being collected there. If that work is done here, the income of our government will also increase. 1.40 lakh containers are expected annually. Export and import will be done from here. Warehouse facility will also be provided for those who need it, he said.

This container depot is being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gati-Shakti Yojana. 67 acres have been acquired. Businesses in this region will avoid relying on cities like Chennai for export and import. That facility will be available here. From here it can be shipped by train. This can save 30 per cent of the transportation cost. Time will also be saved,' said Satish, an officer of the Container Corporation of India. A track will be laid from Kadakola railway station to the depot. Construction of road and rail – thus the work has been taken up in two phases. There will be space for loading and unloading, warehouse arrangement. 40 per cent of the work has been completed,' said Shashidhara , the head of the project who is also the Additional General Manager of IRCON (Indian Railway Construction Company) of the Ministry of Railways. The contractor for the work S G Agarwal company officer B Dipak was preent.