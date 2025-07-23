11th arrest made in Abdul Rehman murder case

Bantwal: Police in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, have arrested another accused in the case involving the murder of Abdul Rehman and attempted murder of Kalandar Shafi. The fresh arrest is of Sahith alias Shahith (24), a resident of Ammunje village.

The total number of arrests in the case has now reached eleven. The accused was presented before the court and remanded in police custody.

The crime took place on May 27 in Kolatthamajalu, when Abdul Rehman was fatally attacked with sharp weapons by a group allegedly known to him. His associate, Kalandar Shafi, sustained serious injuries. Police investigations are continuing to track all involved in the incident.