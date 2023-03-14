15 People Detained After Stones Thrown At Mosque In Karnataka's Haveri

The Haveri region of Karnataka suffered extreme tension on Tuesday after Hindu groups and Kuruba community organisations attacked Muslim homes and a mosque while they were participating in a procession. Officers took 15 people into custody and stabilised the scene.

According to Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivakumar, the bike protest was calm, but a few miscreants threw stones at them as they approached a mosque. During the procession, police were deployed, and the situation was quickly brought under control. The SP also noted that a small number of Muslims interfered with a similar event on March 9. He suggested that might have set off the crowd.

As police were present during the parade, according to SP Shivakumar, it would be simple to catch the offenders.