1,500+ containment zones in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: The total number of Containment zones in the city has increased to 1,514 in which 1,423 are active. The active rate in the city has been increased to 88%. Whereas the overall positivity rate in the city is 7.7%. The positivity rate in the last 10 days is 15.9%.

The maximum number of containment zones are from the western part of the city with 791 areas followed by east with 242 areas, Mahadevpura with 124 areas and south with 118 areas. Nearly 1,24,431 tests have been conducted across the city.