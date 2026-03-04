Former MLA Balka Suman Released from Adilabad Jail

Adilabad: Former MLA Balka Suman has been released from Adilabad district jail after 14 days. He and his followers—Raji Reddy, Anil, and Laxmikant—were arrested during a clash at the election of the chairman and vice-chairman of Kyatanapalli Municipal Corporation.

The four were granted bail in three cases registered in Kyatanapalli and Chennur. Speaking after his release, Suman alleged that cases were not filed against those who threw stones. Instead, 25 individuals, including himself, faced charges.

He claimed that Minister Vivek and his son, MP, attempted to lure his 14 councilors with blank cheques, offering crores of rupees. Suman said his supporters refused to succumb, and that some Congress councilors were drugged and women councilors abused.

Suman criticised Minister Vivek for filing what he called illegal cases and said that the entire state has become like this under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership.