174 villages in Chamarajanagar district free from coronavirus

Chamarajanagar: While Covid-19 cases and deaths are steadily rising in neighboring districts, Chamarajanagr reported a dip in infections. So much so that 174 villages in the district are reportedly free from coronavirus cases.



Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that not a single case was reported from villages located adjacent to forests. He said 61

villages in Chamarajanagar taluk, 65 villages in Hanur taluk, nine in Yelandur taluk, 24 in Gundlupet and 15 villages in Kollegal are free from the virus. In most of these villages Soliga tribal community people are in a majority. More than 25 tribal "haadis" are also free from Covid.

It's said that tribals have a very good immunity to viruses and they even use a herbal medicine to protect themselves from Covid.

The reasons for this positive development is district administration's decision to not allow home isolation in large numbers and implementation of strict lockdown.

The officials woke up following the death of 24 Covid patients at the Chamarajanagar district hospital on May 2 and enforced strict norms tackle the virus.

The district administration has appointed a captain for each gram panchayat to monitor the Covid-19 situation.

This is the first of its kind in the State and these captains will work between 8 am and 8pm every day.

Each Covid-19 captain is given a vehicle with medical kits, public announcement (PA)

system, PPE kits and emergency medicines. Along with ASHA workers and medical officers, they will visit

villages to identify Covid patients and dispense medicines with assistance from panchayat development officers.

The captains are entrusted with the task of supervising and monitoring testing, tracing, quarantine, vaccination and Covid Care Centres at gramp panchayat level.