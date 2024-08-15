19-yr-old road accident victim with life-threatening injury revived successfully

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road recently treated a critical road accident victim who had sustained a traumatic head injury and a fracture in his right arm after a severe road accident in Hulimavu. A multidisciplinary team of doctors led by Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director of Neurosurgery, along with Dr. Narayan Hulse, Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, successfully treated the patient using a multidisciplinary approach.

The incident occurred 2 months ago when 19-year-old, Raj (Name changed) was traveling in a car around 1:00 am. While sitting in the back seat, the vehicle toppled after hitting a footpath. As a result, he sustained a head injury, an injury to his right upper limb, loss of consciousness, and bleeding from his left ear, leaving him in critical condition and in urgent need of expert medical attention. Recognizing the severity of the situation, he was immediately rushed to Fortis Bannerghatta.

Upon admission, Raj underwent an MRI scan that revealed a diffuse axonal injury, a condition where the connection between the brain cells are disturbed causing swelling and bleeding. This injury severely compromised his ability to speak and move. Additionally, he sustained a fracture in his right upper limb, along with an elbow dislocation. Given the critical nature of his condition, a multidisciplinary approach was adopted, with a team of skilled neurosurgeons, orthopaedician, anaesthesiologists, and infectious disease specialists evaluating treatment options to ensure the best clinical outcomes.

The neuro team administered targeted medication to address his injuries, speech difficulties, balance issues, and memory impairment caused by the accident. Road accidents often pose serious challenges with minimal chances of survival. In this case, an integrated approach by the medical team, combined with quality care, enabled the patient to recover successfully. Customized rehabilitation efforts have also been instrumental in his journey towards healing and regaining his ability to lead a normal life.

Giving details of the case, Additional Director – Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Dr Raghuram G said, “Quick medical intervention was crucial in stabilizing Raj’s condition after he suffered severe head injuries. Our multidisciplinary team worked closely to provide comprehensive care that addressed both immediate medical needs and long-term rehabilitation goals. Raj has successfully resumed his college studies and is currently undergoing weekly sessions focused on speech recovery.”

Commenting on the surgical procedure, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Director – Orthopaedics, Dr. Narayan Hulse said, “Given the fracture in Raj’s right upper limb, thin wires were used to stabilize the bones, while a plate and screws secured the fracture. Additionally, a part of the elbow joint was removed because it could not be properly reduced due to the nature of the fracture. Following these surgical interventions, the patient has shown significant progress in his recovery. With continued physical therapy and rehabilitation, he has regained substantial mobility and is steadily improving in his

daily activities.”