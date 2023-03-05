200 Female Accounts Are Opened In Koppal By The Karnataka Postmaster

In his short novel "The Postmaster," Rabindranath Tagore depicted a postmaster's bond with Ratan, an orphaned girl who helped care for him while he was unwell and acted as his servant. The postmaster requested a transfer shortly after, and it was granted, leaving Ratan inconsolable and pacing the post office.

As a parting gift, this Koppal-based postal worker who will be retiring in a month opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for 200 girls, unlike Tagore's postmaster who was from Kolkata. With the aid of his postal department colleagues, an LSG (low selection grade) postmaster in Koppal, YY Kolur, has been working relentlessly over the past two weeks to identify the beneficiaries.

The enormous work started with the collection of data from postmen and locals in Koppal regarding the families of the girls and their financial situation. Once they had been located, it was time to publish their names and open their accounts. He made the required minimum deposit of Rs 250 into the accounts of 200 girls last month. Their accounts will be handled by their parents because they are under the age of 18. The endeavour to build the foundation for the first step towards empowering female children has higher value than the sum in question.

His outstanding work has reverberated all the way to New Delhi. He received praise for his work from senior officials in Koppal and New Delhi. It's a wonderful feeling, and he wish more people will participate in postal savings plans designed just for women. He has invested Rs. 50,000, and he want the parents to keep contributing to the plan for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a savings programme for young girls that the central government introduced as a part of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign (SSY). A national government decree from 2019 states that a girl child under the age of 10 may register an account in her name. The investment period is 21 years, and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 can be placed in a single fiscal year.