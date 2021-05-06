24 Covid patients death triggers blame game between DCs of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru 

Chmarakanagar: The tragic death of 24 coronavirus patients in the wee hours of Monday due to interruption of medical oxygen supply at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) has led to a blame game between deputy commissioners of Chamarajangar and Mysuru. In a statement, Chamarajanagar DC M.R. Ravi squarely blamed his Mysuru counterpart Rohini Sindhuri for the deaths due to "enormous delay in supply" of the life-saving gas.

Ravi hit out at Sindhuri following her media statement released in Mysuru on Monday stating that "she helped Chamarajanagar on humanitarian considerations by sending 250 cylinders at midnight."

Reacting to this, Ravi accused Sindhuri of misleading people by issuing such statements.

"I had raised this issue at various levels ever since the problem of our supplies started about 10 days ago. The very first day when we encountered the problem, I immediately informed our Chief Secretary (P Ravi Kumar) first, then district in-charge minister (S Suresh Kumar), chief nodal officer for oxygen supply, (ADGP Pratap Reddy), so on and so forth. Finally, when I could not find solutions, I did not hesitate to raise it in front of the Chief Minister three days ago when he had convened a meeting with all officers."

According to reports, a few officials from Chamarajanagar claim that oxygen suppliers in Mysuru were instructed to take permission from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, which became a routine affair and only if some of us called her, the oxygen was supplied...that too, a bare minimum quantity.

"I had even cautioned that danger was lurking if the supply chain was not restored properly. In this meeting held three days ago, the CM and the CS had instructed her not to interfere with supplies to Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Kodagu districts.

Despite these instructions, she continued to interfere and finally, our district paid the price. For instance, if we wanted 100 cylinders, we used to get only 10. Who gave her permission to ration our requirements? If she claims that she has maintained a record, then our district has also maintained records," Ravi claimed.

According to the Chamarajanagar DC, the vehicles from Chamarajanagar had been waiting for more than 24 hours in front of the oxygen plant. While their quota of oxygen was loaded in those vehicles, then district administration could have certainly made a serious attempt to save three people who died between 12 midnight and 3 am, and seven lives lost thereafter.

The Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner reacted to the allegations by releasing a press note to the media. Meanwhile, Mysuru DC Sindhuri said in her statement that the matter was under inquiry as per orders of the State government.

"The matter is under inquiry as per orders of the State government. However, the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, without waiting for the inquiry to be completed, continues to make false allegations in the media against me," Sindhuri said. She also stated in the release that she did not ration or control oxygen supplies to Chamarajanagar or any other district. She also mentioned that a Deputy Commissioner had no role or authority in the oxygen supplies to a district.

In a media statement, the Mysuru DC said, "The oxygen supplies to a district are entirely between the supplier/re-filler and the district. Another Deputy Commissioner has no role or authority in the same. For example, Mysuru oxygen supplies are from Ballari.

If the supplier from Ballari supplies less, I cannot blame Deputy Commissioner of Ballari. It is the responsibility of the district to manage its own oxygen supplies.

If any supplier does not supply or district needs are not met then supervision and correction is by the State level officers. The DC Chamarajanagar should have coordinated with these State Level officers and got his supplies. He failed to do that and is now blaming me."