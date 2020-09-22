242 houses to be handed over to Kodagu flood victims 

Mysuru: Kodagu district administration will hand over remaining 242 more houses to victims who lost houses due to floods and landslides during heavy south west monsoon rains in 2018 in December this year, according to Kodagu DC Ms Annies Kanmani Joy.



The construction of these 242 houses is on at Gaalibeedu and Biligeri in Kodagu. Kodagu district administration in association with Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corportion limited is building each house at the cost of Rs 9.85 lakhs.

As many as 805 people lost homes due to floods and landslides during South west monsoons in Kodagu in 2018. And Kodagu district administration has already made arrangements of houses for 563 victims. They handed over 463 houses at field marshal K M Kariappa layout at Jumboor and Madhe in Kodagu on 4 June this year. And these 463 were two bed room houses each with area of 556 square feet. And they had handed over 35 houses on 24 October last year. And they have even handed over Rs 9.85 lakh each to 65 victims who wanted to build houses on their own, at their lands. While houses of 417 families were completely damaged, government provided rent of Rs 10,000 each to those families until their houses were built.

Due to heavy rains during south west monsoons in 2019, as many as 363 families had lost their houses completely in Kodagu. They were give Rs 5 lakh each to build houses. And until they built houses, house rent of of Rs 5,000 per month was given for 10 months.

This year due to heavy rains between 5 August and 10 August 346 houses suffered damages in Kodagu. This year for 12 families whose houses suffered 75 to 100 percent damage, Rs 5 lakh each will be given by government to build houses. And this year house rent has not been announced by goverment for those who lost homes completely. For 43 families whose houses suffered 25 to 75 percent damage, Rs 3 lakh will be given. And for 291 families whose houses suffered 15 to 25 percent damage Rs 5000 will be given.













Kodagu suffered massive floods and landslides during south west monsoons for three years including this year. Due to heavy rains between 5 August and 10 August this year, there were floods at 60 places and landslides at 15 places, three people died, two people went missing and 710 people were rescued by special forces and housed in 9 relief centres. In 2019 during heavy south west monsoon rains, as many as 17 people died, four people went missing and 8211 people were shifted to 50 relief centres. And in 2018, during south west monsoon rains, 19 people died and one person went missing and 7594 people were rescued and housed at 51 relief centres.