25 crore spent on Congress convention in Mysuru, BJP calls It ‘loot rally’
Mysuru: BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has accused the Congress party of spending Rs 25 crore on a convention held in Mysore, questioning the motives behind such an expenditure. Speaking at a BJP convention at the Maharaja College ground in Mysore, Agarwal claimed that people were paid Rs 1,000 each to attend the Congress event on Friday.
Agarwal suggested that the Congress felt compelled to spend such a large sum of money due to the BJP’s ongoing padayatra, which has been gaining momentum across the state. He criticized the Congress, accusing the party of using looted money to fund the convention. “Yesterday’s Congress rally was a loot rally; ours is a Janata rally,” Agarwal declared, emphasizing that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would continue its fight until Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is removed from office. “The battle has just begun,” he added.
Agarwal also took aim at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that his wealth has significantly increased since entering politics. “Who doesn’t know the history of D.K. Shivakumar? How much was his property before? How much is it now?” Agarwal questioned, accusing Shivakumar of accumulating wealth through corrupt practices. “They are looting Karnataka,” he said, lashing out at the Congress leader. The remarks have further intensified the political rivalry between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka, with the BJP positioning itself as a party fighting for the people, while accusing the Congress of corruption and mismanagement.