Live
- Afghan national, two others arrested in Jabalpur for running passport racket
- Google Reverses Course: Most goo.gl Short Links to Stay Active
- RBI may announce 25 bps rate cut in August MPC meet: Report
- ECI doubles remuneration for BLOs, announces hike for other electoral officials
- Cong now has conclusive evidence of voter list manipulation, says LoP Rahul Gandhi at Legal Conclave
- Confusion over actual financial burden on Bengal exchequer for Durga Puja grants
- Announce Thirukkural as National Book of India, says lyricist Vairamuthu to PM Modi
- Pakistan rights body condemns terror charges against 7-year-old boy in Balochistan
- MP: Three students drown in Narsinghpur waterfall
- Easy Home Exercises To Burn Fat —No Equipment Needed
25% lung cancer cases are of non-smokers
Highlights
Bengaluru: About 10-30 per cent of all cases of lung cancer in India are found among people who have never smoked, with some Indian studies pegging...
Bengaluru: About 10-30 per cent of all cases of lung cancer in India are found among people who have never smoked, with some Indian studies pegging this figure as high as 40 per cent. The main reason for non-smokers getting lung cancer is exposure to carcinogens due to second-hand smoke, indoor air pollutants like burning of wood or charcoal, occupational exposure, and pre-existing lung disease.
Some cases of lung cancer are also attributed to exposure to estrogens, a group of female sex hormones, which are known human carcinogens. This was said by Radheshyam Naik, Head - Medical Oncology, Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplantation at Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru, on Lung Cancer Day.
Next Story