250 residents are against Sankey flyover project 

Bengaluru: In the presence of BS Prahlad, chief engineer of the BBMP's road and infrastructure department, more than 250 residents met on Tuesday evening to discuss their collective opposition to the Sankey flyover project.

Representing a group named Citizens for Sankey, they criticised what they deemed to be the government's indifference for local residents' opinions.The group reportedly received an uncertain response when they urged the BBMP representative to hold back the flyover construction until all of their concerns have been resolved.

Many people left the area as a result of this. The Sankey Tank bund road flyover project was recently revived by the BBMP, and a new, 560-meter-long, four-lane flyover was added to the blueprint. The project's potential ecological damage, the two-year construction period, and the flyover's viability as a traffic solution were the three primary areas of concern for the residents.

At the meeting, those in favour of better bus and public transportation made a louder case than those opposed to the flyover. With almost 20,000 members, Citizens for Sankey asserted, they will make sure their opposition to this idea is heard. One of the attendees, Raviprasad, said:

"The existing traffic will move towards Stella Maris School and Chowdiah Memorial Hall if you approve this project. These two are already busy areas, so diverting traffic from the main route to them for two years while you build a flyover will cause more harm than benefit."

The public were not ready to hear the assurances and demanded that the authorities give in to their unified opposition to the flyover, despite Prahlad's assurances that his department would take care of reforesting in place of the old trees marked for removal.