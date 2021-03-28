2,886 new cases, eight deaths in Karnataka State

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported 2,886 new cases of COVID-19 and eight related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,83,930 and the death toll to 12,492, the Health department said on Saturday.

This is for the fifth consecutive day the state reported over 2,000 fresh cases. A total of 2,566 cases were reported on Friday.

Out of the 2,886 fresh cases today, 1,820 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.

The day also saw 1,179 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 27 evening, cumulatively 9,83,930 positive cases were witnessed. This included 12,492 deaths and 9,50,167 were discharged, the Health Department said.

Out of the 21,252 active cases, 21,056 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 196 are in the ICU.

Among eight deaths reported today, two each were from Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi, and one each from Bidar, Dharwad, Hassan and Tumakuru.

In the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,820, Udupi 156, Kalaburagi 147, Myauru 131, Bidar 82 and Tumakuru 80 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 4,26,169, followed by Mysuru 55,333 and Ballari 39,629. Among those who got discharged, Bengaluru Urban again tops the list with 4,06,923 followed by Mysuru 53,759 and Ballari 38,833.

A total of over 2,10,02,216 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,07,416 were tested on Saturday alone.