3,000-yr-old copper age cave painting and inscription discovered in Gangavathi

Gangavathi: In a discovery that could significantly contribute to the understanding of Karnataka’s prehistoric human life and cultural evolution, a team of local historians and researchers has unearthed ancient cave paintings and a Kannada stone inscription believed to date back to the Chalcolithic era (Copper Age), around 3,000 years ago, in H.G. Ramulu Nagar, near Kattekallu Hill in Gangavati taluk, Koppal district.

The exploration was carried out under the leadership of Dr. Sharanbasappa Kolkar, a noted historian and professor, with the assistance of researchers Manjunath Doddmani, Chandrashekhar Kumbar, and Nagaraj Shivapur. The team discovered the historic relics near Gali Durgamma temple, about a kilometre from H.G. Ramulu Nagar.

Chalcolithic cave art and 17th-century inscription discovered

At the foothills of Kattekallu Betta, the team discovered an ancient cave shrine facing south that houses a Kannada inscription dating back to the 17th century. Higher up, at the summit of the hill, they found prehistoric cave paintings, which the team believes belonged to early humans who may have used the location as a temporary residence.

The inscription, which contains five lines of text accompanied by symbolic depictions of the sun, moon, bow and arrow, narrates that a person named Chinnayaka donated 22 khanda (units) of farmland in devotion to Ramanatha Deva, a deity referenced in the script. The inscription concludes with the phrase “Jaya Tu Mastu” and contains several linguistic and stylistic inconsistencies, suggesting it warrants further scholarly examination to determine the identity of the individuals mentioned and their historical context.

Evidence of early human settlement and cultural expression

The cave ceiling features multiple drawings made using red pigment, depicting human figures, symbols, and scenes of men and women standing hand-in-hand, a form of early human symbolic communication. These artistic expressions strongly suggest a Chalcolithic cultural layer, placing them at nearly 3,000 years old, based on the stylistic comparison with other prehistoric rock art found in Karnataka.

Adjacent to the cave, the team observed a series of depressions carved in stone, resembling musical notches. When struck with stones, these grooves emit distinct sounds. Researchers speculate that this form of sonic engagement might have been used by early humans as a means of entertainment, possibly while they kept watch over grazing animals in the nearby grasslands.

“This cave might have served as a shelter for Chalcolithic-era pastoral communities, who used the elevated position to monitor livestock while engaging in recreational activities like producing rhythmic sounds and painting images,” explained Dr. Kolkar.