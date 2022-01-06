32 women cops transferred for boozing, dancing in police station

Mangaluru: Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru city shunted out 32 policewomen on a single day on Thursday out of the Women's Police Station in Kankanady in the city. They were transferred to different police stations with immediate effect.



The top cop Shashi Kumar said this tough stand had been taken following complaints of serious nature against them.

"The police sub-inspector had conducted a shoddy investigation into a case filed under POCSO. Five of them were involved in holding a party at the police station where liquor was used and they had danced in a vulgar manner. Many of them had freely indulged in groupism and other improprieties against the service rules. So, the entire force of the women's station had been shunted out and replacements have been carried out," Shashi Kumar told.