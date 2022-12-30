3,466 accident cases reported, K R Puram records the highest number in city

Bengaluru: In the state capital Bangalore, the number of vehicles is increasing more than the population. Along with this, the number of accidents is also increasing. Compared to 2021, the number of accidents in Bangalore city has increased by 7.9 percent in 2022. KR Puram area has the highest number of accidents in the entire Bangalore city. According to the data available with the traffic police, the number of accidents in KR Puram has increased by 193 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. This is indeed an alarming development.

In 2022, a total of 3,466 vehicle accident cases were reported in Bangalore city. A total of 714 people died in these accidents. The number of injured in accidents is also high. In 2022, a total of 2,924 people were injured due to vehicle accidents in Bangalore city. Over 64 accident cases were reported in 2021 in KR Puram. A total of 188 accident cases have been registered in 2022. Followed by it, in second position is Horamavu with 102 accidents reported in this area in 2022. In 2021, a total of 74 accident cases occurred in the Horamavu area.

Analysing the statistics of different traffic zones of Bengaluru, Bangalore West traffic zone has the highest number of vehicular accidents. A total of 1,477 accident cases occurred in Bengaluru West Zone, which has seen an increase of 13 percent compared to last year. The highest number of accidents occurred in Kamakshi Palya and Peenya in Bengaluru West. While 179 accidents have occurred in Kamakshi Palya, 162 cases have been registered in Peenya. A total of 299 people have died in road accidents in Bengaluru West this year.

The Bengaluru East Zone Traffic Department has also recorded a 12 percent increase in the number of accidents this year. A total of 1,347 cases have been registered in this department. In the north zone, there has been an increase in accident cases by 9%. A total of 642 cases have been registered. Yelahanka area of Bengaluru North Traffic Division recorded the highest number of accidents with a total of 186 accidents this year. Also, Last year 172 accidents were reported in Yelahanka.

Special Commissioner of Bangalore City Traffic Department and Additional Director General of Police MA Saleem has given an analysis about the accidents in Bangalore city. He informed that most of the accidents happened in the outskirts of Bangalore city.

Accidents are increasing due to lack of awareness of traffic rules in rural areas outside Bangalore. Traffic rules are not followed properly. But, the picture of central Bangalore is different. He explained that accidents resulting in serious injuries are few here, Salim informed that not a single serious case of accident has been recorded in Ashok Nagar for the entire year. Above all, when the traffic police are on the road, the number of accidents will be reduced, he informed.