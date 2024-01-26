35 MLAs get posts

Bengaluru: The government, after losing considerable time in appointing chairpersons for the Boards and corporations, has finally released the list. 35 MLAs have been given their positions on the list released here today.

All 35 MLAs have been designated as heads of different boards and corporations for a two-year term, entitling them to cabinet-rank privileges.

Congress MLA Narish, representing Shantinagar constituency, has been designated as the Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority. Vinay Kulkarni, MLA from Dharwad, assumes the role of Chairman for the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board. Senior MLA HY Meti is appointed as the head of Bagalkot Development Authority, while Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinga Gowda takes charge of the Karnataka Housing Board.

Bhadravati MLA BK Sangamesh assumes the role of Chairman for Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited. SR Shrinivas from Gubbi constituency is named Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. Belur Gopalakrishna, MLA from Sagar constituency, is appointed to Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Limited. Roopakala M., representing the KGF constituency, has been named Chairman of the Karnataka Handicraft Development Corporation.

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal is the newly appointed Chairman of Karnataka Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation. Hungund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar takes on the role of Chairman for Karnataka Sports Authority. Shrinivas Mane, representing the Hangal segment, has been named the political advisor of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The party workers' list remains undisclosed, contrary to earlier statements by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, who had indicated the inclusion of 36 MLAs and 39 party workers in the first list. The Congress high command had initially sent a list to state leaders last week, but it faced rejection from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The state leaders expressed discontent as some party workers' names were added without their knowledge, leading to the withholding of the party workers' list. Ministers such as G Parameshwara and KN Rajanna criticised the central leaders for not consulting the state unit before finalizing the names of party workers.