36 NDPS cases lodged in last one month

Bengaluru: The drug addiction mafia has got strengthened in the state capital Police are trying to cut down this mafia and seized marijuana, heroin and other drugs during the month of August. Around 42 people involved in the case have been arrested. Over 36 NDPS cases were registered in the operation in August. A total of 42 persons, including two foreign nationals, have been seized.

The transport and supply of drugs are constantly underway in the state capital. The drug mafia is being carried out by targeting school and college campuses, Student are falling victim to this. However, stopping this drug usage has not been possible. During the Covid, the dark face of the drug racket was open. It resulted in the arrest of actresses too. The police later woke up and took step to take appropriate measures to stop drug supply. Yet this has not disappeared.

Also, foreign nationals are seen attached to these drug cases. 37 kg of marijuana has been seized from the arrested accused. 600 grams of opium, 84 grams of heroin, 324 MDMA and 100 tidal tablets were seized. Police have also raided the illegal gambling centres and under various cases 353 people have been arrested. Of these, 2 are of Matka case, 17 gambling case, 2 cricket betting cases, 13 other betting cases, 9 excise cases, 6 cases of illegal shipping, 7 under the Arms Prevention Act, and 15 of the Copyright Act, A total of 211 cases have been registered.