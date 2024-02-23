3rd Mahamastakabhisheka of the century at Venur

Venur: This ancient Jain Pilgrimage town on Thursday witnessed the commencement of the revered Mahamastakabhisheka. Dedicated to Lord Baahubali, a symbol of sacrifice, this event is poised to draw enthusiastic participation from both devotees and visitors.

Historical records of this event say that the imposing 35-foot monolithic Baahubali idol was installed by the Ajila king Thimmannajila in 1604. The tradition continues in the 21st century, with ceremonies held in 2000, 2012, and now in 2024 making it the third Mahamastakabhisheka of the century. Devotees nationwide are expected to participate in these sacred rituals that occur once every 12 years. On February 21, two revered sages, Amoghakirti Maharaja and Amarakeerti Maharaja, were ceremoniously welcomed to Venur in a procession, setting the stage for the Mahamastakabhisheka.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and district incharge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who were supposed to be present at the inaugural session of the historic event were absent and in their absence to revered Jain Monks Amoghakirthi Maharaj and Amarakirthi Maharaj did the honours.

Extensive preparations were underway to welcome the surge of devotees and dignitaries, making provisions for food, and accommodation. The district administration has also implemented additional measures to ensure the seamless execution of the Mahamastakabhisheka. Behind the reverence, piety and grandeur of the historic event the Venur town is silently suffering the apathy shown by the government to this hallowed town. The shortcomings are now appearing one after another.

Firstly, the town being one of the oldest Jain pilgrimage centre does not have decent staying facility for the thousands of Jain pilgrims frequenting here from all over the world. According to a rough estimate there are over a lakh of pilgrims visit this city every year and during the Mahamastakabhisheka event (once in 12 years) the town’s facilities are thrown to the air when pilgrims have to stay in cities as far as Udupi, Karkala, Moodbidri and even Mangaluru.

The Sri Digambar Jain Thirthankar Samiti, which is the apex body of caretakers, wakes up only once in 12 years, does crisis management, and does not appear to liaise with the government for the infrastructure development of the town.

The town, which has just over 9,700 people, is also in need of a 100-bed hospital with modern diagnostic facilities. Right now, there is only a skeletal medical facility in service here. In another faux- pas the local MLA has been accused of favouring certain groups of people by constructing a check dam across the Phalguni river which is the life-giving river for the town. The local people say that the MLA had recommended the check dam in the place where rich farmers of Areca had their plantations. Due to the river being checked at the dam the historic Venur jain pilgrimage centre goes tizzy over water problems. An elder of the Jain community Dr. Amrit Malla remembered that before the check dam, all the wells of the area around the temple town were full even till the end of the summer, but now all of them go dry just a month after the monsoons.